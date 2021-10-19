Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.31

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.31 and traded as high as $41.84. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 45,175 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $588.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.
