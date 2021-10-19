Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

