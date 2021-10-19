Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 239,114 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.48% of Kura Oncology worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

