Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 9,253 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 21.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 165.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 166.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

