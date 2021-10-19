Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

GNRC stock opened at $470.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $470.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

