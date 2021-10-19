Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Athira Pharma worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 453.7% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 69.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 54,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ATHA opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.