Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6,473.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798,360 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

