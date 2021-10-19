Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 63,500 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Forte Biosciences worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

