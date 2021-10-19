Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FACT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,538. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

