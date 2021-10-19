Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after acquiring an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.35. 35,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.