Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.