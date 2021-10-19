FY2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Wedbush

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

