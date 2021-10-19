FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.82 and a 12 month high of C$7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

