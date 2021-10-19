FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

NYSE:PWR opened at $112.67 on Monday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

