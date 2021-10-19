FY2021 EPS Estimates for Temenos AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Temenos in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $126.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

