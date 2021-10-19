FY2021 EPS Estimates for Temenos AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Temenos in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Temenos Company Profile
Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
