FY2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lifted by SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.70. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

NYSE:UNH opened at $424.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average is $406.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

