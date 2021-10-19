FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wipro by 2,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.