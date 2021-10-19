FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will earn ($3.25) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $670.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

