G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,566. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

