Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

Athene stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

