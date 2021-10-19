Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

