Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,624 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Welbilt by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

