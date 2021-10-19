Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

