Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.89. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

