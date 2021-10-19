Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Gaia posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

