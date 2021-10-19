Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases $10,110.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $10,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GALT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 181,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,505. The stock has a market cap of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

