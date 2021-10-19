Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 6,760 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSE:GRX opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

