Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

