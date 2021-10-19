Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.