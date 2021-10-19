Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $3.80 Million in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 475,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $465.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

