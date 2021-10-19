Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $382.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

