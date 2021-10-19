Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,400 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $400.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

