Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Albany International worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIN opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

