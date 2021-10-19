Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $277,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

IT opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

