GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,726 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

GBS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. GBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

