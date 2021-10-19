GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GEE Group by 708.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.10. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.