General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Price Up 1,020%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price rose 1,020% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

