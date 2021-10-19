Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,896 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $75,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $37,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

