Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.90 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 83,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $74,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

