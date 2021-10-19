Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.59 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Workiva worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 17.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in Workiva by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 31,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 542.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,672 shares of company stock worth $98,242,588 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

