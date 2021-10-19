Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.90 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $80,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 235,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

