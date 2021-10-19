Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 261,334 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261,334 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $77,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $12,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

