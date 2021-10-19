GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. GeoPark makes up approximately 2.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 4.13% of GeoPark worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in GeoPark by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 863,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GeoPark by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,427. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is -20.78%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

