Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,895.0 days.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $103.15 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

