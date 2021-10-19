GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 174,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 274,491 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.