Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price decreased by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.14 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1524869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

