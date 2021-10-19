Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

