Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.65.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

