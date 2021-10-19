Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

