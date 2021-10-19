GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of GOCO opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

